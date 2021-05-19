Dundalk Chamber hosts free webinar on how to create your own podcast

Continuing with their series of webinars Dundalk Chamber will host a meeting via zoom on “How to create your own Tourism Podcast”.

Guest speaker will be Kieran Swail of the Southern Regional College and it will take place on Thursday the 27th of May at 9.30am to 10.30am.

Kieran is an experienced trainer and business mentor with over 25 years’ experience in the hospitality and tourism industry.

He has worked in a range of operational and management roles including training and mentoring to SMEs, facilitating workshops, evaluating projects, developing business plans, carrying out feasibility studies, tour guiding, lecturing in travel and tourism, operating and selling educational and sports tours, promoting corporate hospitality and managing a family pub.

The Belfast native has a keen interest in activity tourism and digital tourism and recently completed the Google Squared Online Certificate in Digital Marketing.

Kieran will discuss the basic steps involved and will give an introduction to editing podcasts. He will also give advice on producing intros and outros and give tips on how to promote and distribute your podcast.

This is just one in a series of Webinars being run by Dundalk Chamber. To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie.