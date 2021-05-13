McGreehan welcomes the publication of the proposed Birth Information and Tracing Legislation

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the publication of the General Scheme of the Birth Information and Tracing Bill by Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

Over and above access to information and records, the legislation also establishes a comprehensive tracing service for persons who want to make contact, share information or request information from a birth relative. It also establishes a new statutory Contact Preference Register.

People will be able to apply to this register where they wish to record their preference in relation to having contact with birth relatives, as well as where they wish to lodge, for the attention of a specified relative, communications, contemporary medical information or requests for information.

“This ground-breaking legislation will provide a full and clear right of access for adopted people and others with questions on their origins to birth certificates, birth and early life information” confirmed the Louth based Senator.

“The legislation takes a comprehensive approach, encompassing all people who may have a question in relation to their origins and supporting access to the broad range of birth, early life, care and medical information that may be contained in institutional or other records.”

The proposed legislation takes account of the issues facing people who are the subject of an illegal birth registration.

In addition to this, Minister O’Gorman, brought a separate memo to Cabinet regarding wider support for affected individuals to address the issue of their incorrect birth registration and to have choice and clarity on the question of their identity.

These proposals were developed by an Interdepartmental Group established by the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration and will be the subject of consultation with those affected by illegal birth registration in the weeks and months ahead.

Senator McGreehan is a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.