WATCH: The Dundalk Democrat and Iconic Newspapers 2021 GAA Football Season Podcast - PART 1

The waiting game is almost over with competitive intercounty football on the horizon once more this week after a long Covid-19 layoff. Iconic Newspapers, of which the Dundalk Democrat are a part, has produced a pull-out publication which is in papers and on the shelves this week.

The pull out includes exclusive interviews with new Louth manager Mickey Harte and his newly elected captain, plus content from championship opponents Offaly and Kildare, whom the winners will face in the Leinster Semi Finals.

The Iconic group has produced two football season preview podcast on the back of that publication and you can listen to Part One below and gear up for the season ahead with Dublin as defending champions.

Part One features Dundalk Democrat Sports Editor Patrick Flaherty, John Connolly of the Leitrim Observer, Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat and Michael McMullan of the Derry Post discussing the upcoming Allianz Leagues and the prospects for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

WATCH BELOW:

The 2021 Allianz Football League kickstarts the football season for 2021 this weekend with the All-Ireland Championships slated for the summer months.

The championship will work as it did last year with no back door. Provincial champions will be drawn to play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals.