Dundalk Players and staff all return negative tests following Covid-19 breach

Dundalk FC have confirmed all players and staff have returned a negative test, allowing them to be involved in Friday's vital tie away to Finn Harps.

Over the last few days, photos had emerged on social media showing of some of the squad in Belfast on Sunday, despite the fact a ban on all non-essential travel was in place at the time.

As a result the club cancelled a planned training session yesterday morning, replaced by a round of Covid tests, with the club today confirming they have all some back negative and that the HSE had given them the green light to compete in the game in Donegal.

In a statement released today, the club acknowledged that the incident in Belfast did occur and that the players wanted to unreservedly apologise for their actions.

“Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad” read the statement from the current FAI Cup holders.

“As a result, all players and coaching staff underwent COVID-19 testing on Tuesday morning. The club can confirm that all tests have since returned negative results. After consultation with HSE Live, the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken.”

“Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.”

“The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

The Covid breaches are the latest setback for the Lilywhites in a horrendous season so far, in which they have lost both first team manager Shane Keegan and former head coach Fillipo Giovagnoli.

The club are currently in seventh spot in the table, just four points clear of Waterford FC at the bottom after recording just two wins from their opening 10 matches.