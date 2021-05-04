Dundalk one of six new sites for National Hairdressing Apprenticeship programme

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD has welcomed the expansion of the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship, which will be delivered in six new sites including in Dundalk.

The National Hairdressing Apprenticeship is a three-year programme leading to a nationally recognised QQI Level 6 Qualification in Hairdressing.

This programme is an avenue to a hairdressing career with many exciting and varied opportunities including self-employment, film and media work and international travel.

Up to now those in Louth hoping to pursue this apprenticeship had to travel to one of the three centres in Dublin to partake in the programme, but from 2021 it will be available from the Regional Skills and Training Centre in Dundalk.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “We have just published ambitious plans for the growth and development of the apprenticeship system and today, we are announcing an expansion in one of our growing sectors.

“Currently there is a skills shortage in hairdressing and many salons are struggling to find suitably qualified hairdressers to sustain and grow their business.

“Hairdressing is the only sector of our apprenticeship system that has over 90% female apprentices. We currently deliver hairdressing apprenticeships in six locations and from today, we are extending it to a total of 12 locations across Ireland.

“So I would take this opportunity to ask hairdressers rebuilding after a difficult year to consider taking on an apprentice. To any man or woman considering hairdressing as a career, consider availing of a national apprenticeship programme that allows you to earn while you learn.”

Increased investment in the apprenticeship system over the past five years has provided a solid foundation for the expansion of apprenticeship.

Most recently, in March, Minister Harris announced the roll-out of €20 million in capital funding to respond to the growing demand for apprenticeships.

The funding allowed for a significant expansion in electrical, plumbing and carpentry places, additional COVID-related capacity in electrical and plumbing, as well as addressing equipment requirements for apprenticeships including hairdressing.

Those looking to avail of the new apprenticeships can find more information at https://hairdressingapprenticeship.ie/.