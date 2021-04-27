23 bags of rubbish collected by Dundalk Tidy Towns volunteers set on fire over the weekend

There is rarely a better sight then seeing our hometown or village spotless, glistening in the sunshine and creating images that the make the world jealous they don’t have the privilege of living in Ireland.

But while we all contribute to creating that image by taking out our phones and creating a perfect picture, what is lost on many is the tremendous work the Tidy Towns Committees around the country do to keep those beauty spots looking just that, beautiful.

However sometimes the work of these volunteers is taken for granted and spoiled by the actions of others as was the case over the weekend, when the rubbish collected by Dundalk Tidy Towns was burnt.

“On Saturday our volunteers gave up their time to clean a part of our town, unfortunately it wasn't appreciated by someone who set fire to the 23 bags of litter we had collected” the group confirmed on their Facebook page.

“We utterly condemn this needless, dangerous action and ask anyone who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday night to please contact us.”

The volunteers had been collecting rubbish along the walkway which links the Dublin Road and the Avenue Road and follows the Rampart River, with the bags left for collection.

Despite the incident, the group remains committed to keeping the town clean, but has decided to move the date of their weekly clean up from Saturday mornings to a weekday evening as they continue to take part in this month’s National Spring Clean.