Dundalk Chamber of Commerce to host Webinar on Post-Brexit supply chain solutions

The Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have organised a webinar that will help local firms find new supply chain solutions, as Brexit continues to effect the way businesses trade.

Post-Brexit, more and more Irish companies have looked to the continent for supplies previously sourced from the UK. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the value of goods sent from Britain to the Republic dropped by 47% during January 2021, the largest fall for any destination.

To counteract the consequences of Brexit, Ireland has increased its direct shipping routes to the continent from 12 to 42 per week, or six a day. It is therefore in a stronger position to utilise the sea bridge, and consequently lessen its reliance on the UK land bridge.

In a report commissioned by the German Irish Chamber, Prof. Edgar Morgenroth from DCU notes that “61% of products that were imported into Ireland from the UK had a German alternative and were often cheaper”.

With those statistics in mind, the German Irish Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Dundalk Chamber, will host a Free webinar on Post-Brexit supply chain solutions.

This event will be an opportunity for Irish companies to learn more about the new supply chain service offered by the Chamber and Quality Freight which will offer a door-to-door service via the sea bridge as well as introducing Irish companies to German suppliers.

The free event takes place on Wednesday the 19th of May, with those wishing to book a spot asked to call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie.