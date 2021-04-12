Louth businesses invited to EURES Webinar on North South Post Brexit Business Supports

As part of it’s Work and Skills Week initiative, The Department of Social Protection in association with the EURES Cross Border Partnership will hold a free Webinar for businesses and employers in the North and South detailing the supports that are available to them post Brexit.

EURES is the European Employment Service, a cooperation network designed to facilitate the free movement of workers within the EU 27 countries.

Their Cross Border Partnership aims to assist in the removal of barriers for job seekers, workers and employers who are seeking work or employing on the island of Ireland.

There will be several speakers in attendance from relevant organisations such as InterTrade Ireland, Local Enterprise Office, Orla Rafferty Consulting, the Department for Communities and the Department of Social Protection.

Topics to be covered include the supports available for building North South trade links, funding and supports for businesses Post Brexit, important employment law changes for businesses to be aware of Post Brexit and the employment supports and grants available for the recruitment of staff.

This free webinar takes place on Friday 23rd April from 10am to 11am via zoom, with places booked by contacting Brenda in the Dundalk Chamber on 042 933634 or at brenda@dundalk.ie and online at https://www.dundalk.ie/event/post-brexit-business-support-webinar.