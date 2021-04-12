Louth Youth clubs/groups invited to apply for a one-off funding scheme

Louth Youth clubs/groups are being invited to apply for a one-off funding scheme which is being made available to them by the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) in conjunction with the Youth Affairs Unit at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

LMETB manages 18 Post Primary schools, one Primary school and is also responsible for an extensive range of Adult Services throughout both counties, including Adult Learning Services, Community Education, Back to Education Initiative, VTOS, Youth reach and Adult Guidance.

Under the Local Youth Club Grant Scheme, one-off grants are being made available to local youth clubs/groups to assist with their development needs including supporting administration, programme and services costs.

The Scheme supports voluntary youth club/group activities for young people; with priority given to clubs/groups catering for young people aged 10–21.

In addition, other clubs/groups that work with young people, but are not specifically providing youth work, are also entitled to apply for funding.

Applications will only be accepted through email and are to be submitted to youthservices@lmetb.ie, with the deadline for applications being 5pm on Friday the 7th of May.

Those who apply for the scheme by post or who miss the above deadline will not be considered under any circumstances.

Application forms and related guidance notes can be downloaded from the Youth Services & Projects section on the LMETB website at www.lmetb.ie/youth-services-projects/youth-services/.