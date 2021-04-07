Fundraiser Launched to help former Dundalk FC and Louth LGFA player get treatment in Mexico for incurable cancer

A Fundraising page has been launched online that looks to help former Dundalk FC star Sonia Hoey receive treatment in Mexico for her incurable cancer.

The 42-year-old was a sporting prodigy, who won a WFAI Cup with the Lilywhites in 2005, captained the DKIT football team and played Gaelic with her club Dowdallshill before going on to make the Louth Senior team in a glittering sporting career across both codes.

Sonia was originally diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in February 2019 before undergoing an aggressive treatment of radiation and chemotherapy every day for 2 months.

She was almost a year in remission when getting the sad news for the second time in July 2020, that her incurable cervical cancer had returned and this time it has spread to her lungs.

Sonia has already received the maximum amount of radiation treatment available to her so cannot undergo the treatment again, instead being offered palliative care with a prognosis of 12 months.

Her family have done extensive research and found the Hope for Cancer Clinic in Mexico, who will offer nontoxic protocols that will improve her overall condition and help shrink her tumors.

For this to happen, her family needs to raise €80,000 to pay for a three-week treatment programme.

To date over 2000 people have donated to the cause with those looking to help the fundraiser able to do so by giving what they can to their GoFundMe page which is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-sonia-sostreatment-in-mexico.