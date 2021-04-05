Two Wee County ticket holders win new houses in Louth GAA fundraising draw

After over a year of waiting due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Louth Pick a house Draw finally happened yesterday with two lucky winners winning a house courtesy of the Louth County Board.

On the back of successfully gaining planning permission for a new stadium on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, a hugely ambitious fundraising campaign needed to be undertaken.

Launched on November 8th, 2019, the Wee County Double House Draw, publicised under the moniker of ‘Pick a House’, saw the winners take their pick of two houses, one in Sea View Way in Dundalk and the other in Beaulieu Village, Drogheda.

The first prize went to St Mochta’s club stalwart Colin Hoey, who now has the pick of which of the two houses he prefers or he can claim a €200,000 cash alternative.

The same goes for Michael Mooney of Haggardstown, Dundalk who can take the cash sum or go for the house which is not chosen by Hoey, while the third prize of €10,000 was won by Jason Finlay from Ardee.

Over 24,000 tickets were sold for the draw, raising over €1.2million which will all go towards the development of a new stadium that will cost Louth GAA around €12million to build.

Construction on the new 12,000-seater stadium is due to get under this way Summer.