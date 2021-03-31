Huge Success for Dundalk colleges at Louth Student Enterprise Awards

There was plenty of success for Dundalk schools at the recent Student Enterprise Awards run in conjunction with the Louth Enterprise Board.

Over 900 students from 19 local secondary schools took part in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme, with over 40 student businesses making it to the county final last Friday, competing for the chance to represent Louth at the National Finals later this year.

The overall winners were the trio of Sarah Dunne, Zara Woods and Eadaoin Drumgoole from St Louis Secondary School, with their entry SZE Stories.

SZE Stories specialises in books for children facing everyday issues. Their first book is for children who are being bullied and who are unsure what to do about it, with the young entrepreneurs setting up a website to sell the book online as well as selling in selected stores in Louth, Meath and Monaghan.

James Spain of De La Salle College was named winner of the Intermediate category. His business, Seasonal Crafts, sells unique hand-carved seasonal decorations and crafts from recycled wood.

There were more awards for St Louis’s students with Mia McDermott taking the "My Entrepreneurial Journey” category for her project Reflex Design while the Junior enterprise category was won by Lucy Fowley from Scoil Ui Mhuire, Dunleer for Her business Sweet designs which offers hand-made jewellery.

All four winners will now go forward to represent the county in the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals on May 14th.

Elsewhere there was success for the town through Colaiste Ris, who took the Adapting to Covid and Sustainability Awards and St Marys College who landed the Best Creative Business Award, while Ardee Community School walked away with the Social Media gong.

The online ceremony was hosted by Noel Davidson, with a special message of encouragement from Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr. Dolores Minogue.

The event also featured a special guest appearance by Davy Fitzgerald from Ireland’s Fittest Family and Davy’s Toughest Team.

The future of enterprise in Louth is looking really strong” said Thomas McEvoy of Louth’s Local Enterprise Office after last week’s Finals.

“We are so proud to deliver the Student Enterprise Programme through local schools every year. We do this with the support of all the dedicated teachers, Government, Enterprise Ireland and Louth County Council. We wish our four finalists the very best of luck as they represent Louth at the National Finals”.