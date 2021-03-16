Virtual Treasure Hunt to raise money for Dundalk Women's Aid

Students from DKIT have come with a fun with and innovate way to get people moving while raising some much-needed money for charity with their Virtual Treasure Hunt.

The competition is run by Third Year students in the Event Management course at the college and will raise funds for Dundalk Women’s Aid and the Drogheda Women and Children’s Refuge and runs from the 24th to the 26th of March with people from anywhere in the world able to take part.

Each day, you will have to walk or run to receive clues, for every 2km you complete you will receive a clue to the location of the treasure.

You or your team will have to work together against the clock to put the clues together and guess the secret location of the treasure - be quick though, as the first to find the location claims the treasure.

Proof of your walks/runs needs to be sent to the groups Facebook page. You can use a fitness app on your phone or smart watch. Then, each evening an email with the clues you have earned that day will be sent out to help you find the treasure.

The event is free, but in lieu of an entry fee the organisers ask you to donate to both fantastic causes, with everyone who donates receiving a free clue to help them find the treasure first.

There is something for everybody on offer, with prizes including a month’s personal training, an O’Neills gift voucher, as well as handmade earrings, necklaces and Spa sessions among other fantastic prizes to entice people to get out and exercise.

Those looking to donate to the cause can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dkit-virtual-treasure-hunt-for-womens-aid-dundalk with more information about how to register for the event available on their Facebook page Dkit - Treasure Hunt.