New computer equipment for St. Mary's College Dundalk

St Marys College Dundalk have been boosted by the news they will receive some new computer supplies courtesy of IT company Vesta.

Vesta are a market leader in digital security, particularly in the area of secure payments in the global telecom sector and have their European headquarters based in Dundalk and their kind donation is part of their outreach project 'Business in the Community'.

The donations include 37 new laptops, two printers, 17 monitors, 19 keyboards and 16 wired mice among over 90 IT items acquired which will greatly improve the learning environment currently available at the school.

The Marist college has seen 6th years back for the past 2 weeks and with fifth year students returning today they are slowly getting back to normal.

“This will greatly enhance learning and teaching in the college and enrich the exposure of our students in the world of information and technology” stated a spokesperson for the school.

“We plan to use the lenovo desktops as study and research resources for students in our college library, as well as to develop a third computer room, to support the work of LCA students.”