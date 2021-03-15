Dundalk’s Dreambeans Coffee to feature in Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day Special

Dreambeans Coffee will feature on the Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day Special to be broadcast on Wednesday night.

Dreambeanscoffee.ie is the consumer sales arm of Greenbean Coffee Roasters on Coes Road and they are delighted to have been selected to provide the coffee for a special box of Irish artisan products which will be sent to lucky recipients around the world, chosen by RTE.

The Irish Diaspora is a major theme of the Late Late Show Special and Irish people from all over the world were invited to apply to be part of the virtual audience which will play a major part in the show.

In the best tradition of the Late Late Show’s “one for everyone in the audience”, special boxes of the finest quality artisan Irish products will be dispatched to the four corners of the globe after the show by thepaddybox.com. Dreambean’s award-winning Jaggy Loko coffee was selected to be part of this box.

Pat McArdle of Dreambeans Coffee said: “Naturally, we are delighted to provide the gourmet coffee for this special box but we are not surprised that Jaggy Loko was chosen. It’s a terrific coffee and one of our most popular. Everyone at home loves it and I am sure the members of the global Irish family will love it too.”

McArdle also welcomed the publicity this will bring for Dreambeans and Greenbean Coffee, saying: “We have very recently installed a new grinder which has given us the ability to grind all our blends."

"Up until now we mostly sold whole beans to dedicated coffee aficionados but since the lockdown, everyone has upped their coffee game and now you can have all of Dreambeans’ blends at home, even if you don’t grind your coffee. We hope the Late Late Show will help us to get the message out.”