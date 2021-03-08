Louth And Proud: Celebrating Creative Spark's Sarah Daly On International Women's Day

The worlds of creative art and business are both cutthroat, with an ability to excel in both fields at the same time being something which deserves to be admired.

Sarah Daly is Managing Director of Creative Spark, which provides workspaces for many art projects in the area. She has spent years in the art world and created successful businesses through her love of craftwork both home and abroad.

After almost a decade based in the UK, she would return to Ireland with the chance to work on a new cross border creative endeavour too good of an offer to refuse.

“I moved back to Ireland from Scotland at the end of 2003 to take up a role with what was then the Louth County Enterprise Board and to work on a project called Craftmark” she stated.

“I had run my own design business for nine years in Scotland and was delighted to work with craftspeople and designers in Co. Louth and Co. Down. I loved my time working on Craftmark, helping to set up a network of amazing creative businesses which are still going strong today”.

In 2005 she became the Craft Development Officer for LCEB, allowing her to work with all creative activities in Louth, but soon became very aware of the need for a focal hub for the creative industries in the county and the seed of an idea for Creative Spark began to grow.

The site at Clontygora Drive was built in 2012 and now houses 30 different businesses that rely on their purpose-built studios and internet connection, allowing them to flourish where they may have floundered if needing to build their companies from home.

It is the creation of this site that Daly sees as her greatest achievement, although work on the facility is far from finished, with more long-term goals for the centre for learning and enterprise already on her mind.

“Building and opening Creative Spark was a great achievement and our plans for the future of the centre are very exciting as we will be doubling the size of the building and adding a FabLab and a community café later this year.”

“We are getting ready to launch a new strategy for Creative Spark for the next three years, so my goal is to deliver that successfully, but supporting all of our businesses through the current difficult situation is the short-term aim”.

The mother of two shows no sign of slowing down, still taking great satisfaction every day from the role she plays in developing businesses across the creative industry and has a simple message for those wanting to emulate her success in the future.

“Take every opportunity you can but don’t be afraid to say no. Be generous with other people and it will come back to you.”

“I’m inspired every day by the creative people I work with and meet through Creative Spark. I really enjoy supporting people on their journey through learning new skills, setting up and running their businesses and growing creative and enterprise skills in our community.”