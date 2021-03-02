Irish Water and Chambers Ireland call on Louth businesses to get involved in new Water Stewardship Programme

Chambers Ireland and Irish Water have announced a new partnership by calling on Louth businesses to get involved in Irish Water’s Water Stewardship Programme.

The programme includes taking the conservation pledge, carrying out free online conservation training and enrolling to become a Certified Water Steward.

Water is a critically important resource, fundamental to both homes and businesses, but it is also a limited resource with shortages becoming a global reality.

Irish businesses use circa 510 million litres of water every day, the equivalent of 10 times the amount needed to supply Limerick city alone, which is why the partnership has called on companies to become more sustainable in how they use water.

“We are delighted to launch this water stewardship partnership with Chambers Ireland” stated Yvonne Harris, Irish Water Head of Customer Operations.

“Conserving water not only helps protect your local supply it can also protect the environment, boost your reputation, and reduce your bills.”

Small changes such as identifying water waste on site, setting a baseline for water use, raising awareness amongst staff and customers or upgrading to water efficient devices can help to save water and money.

Ian Talbot, Chambers Ireland CEO said: “Chambers Ireland encourages Irish businesses to move to sustainable water management.”

“Irish Water’s Stewardship Programme provides an opportunity to improve your green credentials by taking the conservation pledge and online training to support your business to use water sustainably, in a way that benefits people and the environment.”

The innovative and world-leading Certified Water Stewardship Training is the final step of three steps Irish Water has developed to support all types of businesses move to sustainable water management.

The programme has been running for two years and has trained over 320 Certified Water Stewards to date. 70% of the businesses who took part are introducing Annual Water Stewardship Targets on foot of the programme.

Businesses can find out more information on the Water Conservation for Business Hub at www.water.ie.