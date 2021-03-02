Senator Lynn Ruane to join Louth psychologist at free webinar to mark International Women’s Day

Irish psychologists Perspectives Ireland will host a free webinar this coming Monday, with special guest Senator Lynn Ruane as part of the worldwide celebration of International Women’s Day.

Perspectives Ireland is an Irish consulting psychology company, set up in 2020, aimed at providing high-quality training in psychology and well-being.

The upcoming webinar will mark International Women’s Day by discussing how women can empower themselves by identifying female models, making note of their achievements and challenges, and supporting each other.

Senator Ruane has been a member of the Seanad since 2016, with some of her achievements including being the vice-chair of the special Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Eight Amendment and introducing the Controlled Drugs and Harm Reduction Bill to the Seanad.

With decades of experience working as academics and extensive clinical practice, Dr’s Yvonne Barnes-Holmes and Ciara McEnteggart, who is from Louth bring precision to understanding mental health that is often lacking.

This precision gives them an unmatched ability to tackle and resolve mental health issues in a humane way that facilitates growth and self-fulfilment.

The pair have invited the Senator to join them and talk about life lessons, what advice she would give her younger self, and the many challenges and obstacles women face daily.

McEnteggart, who is a native of Ardee, hopes that listening to an inspirational and successful woman, such as the Tallaght politician will grow the confidence of women and motivate them to achieve their goals in life.

“None of us are born with confidence, it is something we acquire and learn from the people around us” she stated. “But many women, in all circumstances, still lack confidence in themselves.”

“Women face many challenges in their lives from money to promotion and recognition, and this significantly obstructs opportunities for self-progression and achievement. We hope those who join the webinar will take away something that helps them grow their confidence and do what they’ve always wanted.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Ruane spoke about how International Women’s Day was an important opportunity for women’s voices to be amplified, while reflecting on their success and strength.

“I have worked with, been helped by, and am inspired every day by the women in my life” she exclaimed. “I'm looking forward to this special webinar to share my experience and hopefully inspire some women to find their strength at such a challenging time for everyone.”

The event takes place on March 8th at 1pm, with registration and more information available at www.perspectivesireland.ie.