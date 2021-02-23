Dundalk and Newry Chambers of Commerce to host post Brexit Cross Border Conference

A major cross border conference, jointly hosted by Dundalk and Newry Chambers of Commerce, will focus on sustaining and building cross border trade post Brexit.

With over 200 people already registered to attend, the online conference will include contributions from An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Finance Minister for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Conor Murphy.

President of the Dundalk Chamber, Sean Farrell believes the conference was a vital chance to discuss the challenges, opportunities and support available to businesses in the area.

“Dundalk – Newry is an important economic region”, he stated. “In this post Brexit period, it is vital that we work to ensure that businesses in this border region have the support to help them grow.”

Welcoming the opportunity to again work with the Dundalk Chamber, President of Newry Chamber, Emma Mullen-Marmion felt there was a need to reinforce messages around cross border cooperation and trade.

“Despite Brexit, the relationship between our two chambers remains strong and we are committed to ensuring the gains of the last 20 years and the development of the All-Ireland economy are not lost.”

Other confirmed speakers include Oliver Mangan, Chief Economist at AIB, who will provide an overview of the Irish Economy post Brexit and COVID-19.

The Chief Executive of Newry, Mourne and Down Council, Marie Ward and the Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, will deliver a joint presentation on the theme of Newry-Dundalk, A Prospectus for Growth.

Speaking at the launch, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Dolores Minogue said “I am delighted to support this conference, which builds on the continuing North-South cooperation in the region.”

“I look forward to jointly opening the event on the 10th of March and to welcoming local businesses looking to develop trade opportunities North–South and East–West.”

The free event will take place virtually over Zoom from 9am to 1pm, with registration for the conference available at https://ndevents.co.uk/post-brexit-conference/.