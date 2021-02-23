Trócaire urges people in Louth to support its Lent Appeal as Covid restrictions curtail distribution of Trócaire boxes

Trócaire has warned that up to one-third of its annual donations have been put at risk after Covid-19 restrictions severely curtailed the distribution of Trócaire boxes this Lent.



The charity’s Lenten Appeal launched this week but social and travel restrictions, including school closures and the suspension of Masses, means that for the first time in almost 50 years many Louth homes will be without Trócaire boxes this year.



While boxes are available to be picked-up at Louth churches, there are up to 50 per cent fewer boxes in circulation. Trócaire has asked supporters to pick-up their boxes from their local church if it is safe to do so, but otherwise to make their annual donation online at trocaire.org.



The Irish charity raises approximately €8m each Lent, which amounts to roughly one-third of its annual donations. They have warned that its inability to distribute boxes this year may severely damage its life-saving work around the world.

“Lent is the engine that keeps our programmes going throughout the year” stated their CEO Caoimhe De Barra. “The people of Louth always rally behind our campaign. While this year will be different, we hope the public will continue to support our life-saving work overseas.”



“Our campaign this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars, such as those affecting places such as South Sudan and Somalia. Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves.”

Anyone wishing to donate who cannot pick up a box can do so by visiting trocaire.org, calling their phone lines at 1850 408 408 or by posting a cheque to Trócaire, St Patrick's College, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.