Louth Senator welcomes news of imminent approval for Dundalk Irish school

Fianna Fáil senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed news that an approval for the use of Muirhevnamor Community Centre as a temporary home for a gaelcholáiste in Dundalk now looks imminent.

Once approval is granted, the school's proposed patron, An Foras Pátrúnachta (AFP), is set to source a more permanent base in the local area.

Senator McGreehan commented: “This is something that I have been working on this for quite a while, closely with the Minster for Education and her office.

"It has been a high priority for me as parents have contacted me wondering about their child’s possible education through Irish.

“Once documents are received by the Minister and approved, I am very sure that a positive outcome will come.”

The Louth Senator added: “I want to commend the hard work of all those involved and thank the Minister for her time in taking into consideration this pilot project.

“A priority for me is to push for improved Irish language provision in schools.

"I believe that gael scoilleanna are fantastic, however there is a geographic issue here.

"They are not accessible for every child. I hope we can begin to incentivise schools to improve Irish language provision in all schools.

“By doing this, Gael Lú will be well populated and there will be plenty of students coming from primary into secondary who wish to be educated through Irish.”