Information sought on shooting of protected bird in Louth

Information is being sought on the illegal shooting of a Buzzard in Louth.

Ireland’s native birds of prey are part of our natural heritage and play an important role as key indicators of the health of our ecosystems. Despite their important role, birds of prey (also referred to as raptors) are often the target of illegal persecution across the country.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage investigate reports of suspected raptor persecution and bring prosecutions against those responsible.

The Buzzard, a native bird of prey in Ireland, was driven to extinction in Ireland in the early part of the 20th century, largely due to persecution. Following natural recolonization the Buzzard is a common bird across the Irish landscape with county Louth being one of the species’ strongholds.

Buzzards have a varied diet, including small mammals, birds, insects and earthworms. Carrion (dead flesh) is also a key part of the Buzzard’s diet; this scavenging helps to remove dead animals and birds from the countryside. Through scavenging and direct predation, the species helps to control the numbers of Crows, Magpies, rats, and rabbits, in the landscape.

The NPWS is investigating a number of suspected raptor persecution cases in Co. Louth over recent months. The NPWS welcomes information from members of the public on any incidents of alleged raptor persecution.

Specifically, NPWS is seeking information on the shooting of a Buzzard found on the R171 between Tallanstown and Ardee on the 14th of January 2021. The injured bird was found by a passing motorist on the side of the road at approx. 11am, and was transferred into the veterinary care. X-rays later revealed it had been shot.

Anyone with information on this matter, or any other suspected Wildlife Crime, should contact the NPWS head office or email natureconservation@chg.gov.ie or contact An Garda Síochána.