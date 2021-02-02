Lidl to create 23 new jobs in Louth this year

Lidl has announced it is to recruit more than 23 new employees to its Louth-based operations this year in a variety of operational roles across its five stores in the county.

This forms part of an overall commitment of creating 1,200 new roles in Ireland this year.

Lidl has also committed to a €2 million investment in a COVID Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland, with €40,250 allocated to Louth-based employees. This bonus is the third COVID bonus offered by the retailer to recognise the valiant efforts of their essential workers during the pandemic.

The announcement comes as Lidl is one of just 14 Irish companies recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021. The world esteemed and most sought-after certification, held by global brands such as PepsiCo, Puma and Heineken, showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources for Lidl Ireland said: “Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated incredible agility, selflessness and dedication in serving our local communities, ensuring that our customers across the county had access to the food and supplies they needed. I am pleased to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to recognise their phenomenal contribution as frontline workers during an exceptionally challenging time.”