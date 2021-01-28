The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain mostly unsettled with the risk of snow again on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry in most areas this morning with patches of drizzle, mist and fog. Some bright or sunny spells will develop this morning and rain over Ulster will gradually clear northeastwards. Cloud will thicken in the southwest through the morning ahead of further rain developing in the morning which will spread up over the country through the afternoon and evening with freshening southerly winds and followed by scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Rain will continue over Ulster tonight with further outbreaks of showery rain further south. Becoming mostly dry towards morning with just well scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Southwesterly winds will strengthen, becoming strong on exposed coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a mostly cloudy start in the morning, with scattered outbreaks of rain, becoming more isolated through the morning with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coolest in the north. Westerly winds will ease light to moderate before backing southeasterly and freshening as heavy and persistent rain moves in to the southwest later in the afternoon.

Rain in the southwest will extend over much of the country through Friday night though some northern areas holding mostly dry. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally, coolest in north, but a degree or two warmer along southern coasts where the rain will be heaviest with a risk of spot flooding. Easterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.

A wet start to the day on Saturday with outbreaks of rain over much of the country, with some falls of sleet in the north and east, but more persistent rain in the south. Rain will become mostly confined to the south through the afternoon where it will be mildest with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Drier and cooler further north with highs of 2 to 5 degrees in easing easterly winds.

A largely dry and clear night but cloud will push in from the Atlantic later. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a widespread frost developing along with mist and fog patches in light to moderate easterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states that rain will once again move in from the southwest in the morning, extending northeastwards over the country through the afternoon and evening, preceded at times by sleet with snow on high ground. Colder over the northeastern half of the country with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees, warmer elsewhere with highs of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds. Rain will become patchier through the evening and night with falls of sleet or snow in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, coldest in the north in light to moderate easterly breezes.