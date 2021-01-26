WATCH: Taoiseach confirms Lockdown Level 5 extension

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

WATCH: Taoiseach confirms Lockdown Level 5 extension

An Taoiseach Michael Martin speaking to RTE

Taoiseach Michael Martin has this morning confirmed that Lockdown Level 5 will continue until March 5 at the earliest. The Fianna Fail leader was speaking to the Media outside Government buildings, where he confirmed the news that was muted last night by Tainaiste Leo Varadkar.

See below for more. 