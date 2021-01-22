PICTURE CALL OUT! We want your pictures of Joe Biden's 2016 visit to Louth
Joe Biden
With the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President this week, we want to see your pictures from the day he visited Louth as Vice-President in 2016.
President Biden has express pride at his Irish roots in Louth around the Cooley Peninsula and in Mayo.
Do you have a winning snap from that famous day in 2016?
Send it to us at editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie to have it featured online and in the paper.
