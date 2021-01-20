FAI announces SSE Airtricity sponsorship of Women's National League and renewed commitment to SSE Airtricity League

The Football Association of Ireland has today announced SSE Airtricity as the new title sponsor of the Women’s National League while it has also been confirmed that they will renew their sponsorship of the Men’s SSE Airtricity League for the next two years.

This is the first time that the Women’s National League has shared a sponsor with the League of Ireland in a deal which sees SSE Airtricity on board until the end of the 2022 season.

Welcoming this support of the Women’s game and Irish football in general, FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “We are delighted that not only will SSE Airtricity continue as title sponsor for the League of Ireland for a 12th season but they have also extended their sponsorship deal to include the Women’s National League."

"The double sponsorship announcement today is testament to the future direction of our domestic game and a significant boost for our League football infrastructure."

Klair Neenan, SSE Airtricity Managing Director said: “We’re delighted to renew our sponsorship of the SSE Airtricity League and we’re particularly proud today to be unveiled as title sponsor of the Women’s League. SSE Airtricity’s commitment to the Women's National League is demonstrative of the growing interest in the women’s game in Ireland."

"Our commitment comes at a crucial time in its development. Football clubs sit at the heart of their communities and by working closely with the FAI we believe this partnership can be a key to increasing participation, development and the wider visibility of the women’s game in Ireland.”

The 2020 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division season is scheduled to kick-off on March 19th with the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League due to commence on March 26th when the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division will also get underway.