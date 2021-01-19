Louth punter bets €4 and rakes in four-figure winnings

A Louth punter started last weekend off in style after scoring a four-figure bonus thanks to some lucky numbers.

The anonymous punter struck the bets via their online BoyleSports account on Saturday for the Daily Millions Plus draw.

The customer placed three different bets amounting to €4 that included a €0.25 cent accumulator, €0.25 cent 4-folds and a €0.25 cent treble. Their luck was in as they collected a tidy sum.

They were waiting on numbers 3, 12, 16, 29 and 37 all to land and when they did, it meant the punter was able to pop open the champagne.

The first winning wager clicked for a whopping €3,750.25, the second wager collected €2,001.25 and the third returned €502.50. In total, a stunning amount of €6,254 was pocketed by the customer to start their weekend off in style.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our County Louth customer who managed to turn their €4 stake into the jaw-dropping amount of €6,254. This is not the first big Daily Millions payout we have had this month in the Wee County so well done and we wish them the very best of luck with their winnings”.