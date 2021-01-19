Met Eireann warns Storm Christoph is heading our way and snow will follow
Met Eireann has warned of widespread heavy rain swept in by Storm Christoph which will put some areas at a risk of flooding.
The forecaster has issued Status Yellow rain warnings ahead of the storm named by Met Eireann's official forecaster in the UK - the Met Office.
Met Eireann says Tuesday will be wet and breezy in the morning with widespread rain. It will be heaviest over the northern half of the country with a continued risk of localised flooding.
The rain will be more intermittent and showery in the south during the afternoon, but there will bd some heavier bursts at times.
It will be a cold day for Ulster with highest afternoon temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, but milder elsewhere, ranging from 7 to 11 degrees. Winds will be moderate to fresh southwesterly over the bulk of the country and strong on coasts, with light northerly winds in the north.
Met Eireann expects outbreaks of rain to continue in many areas overnight, with the chance of sleet over the northern half of the country. However, a clearance will move into the northwest later in the night, with dry conditions over much of Connacht and Ulster by morning. Frost will set in quickly after dark in the northwest, with lows of between -2 and +1 degrees in Ulster and north Connacht. Less cold elsewhere with lows of 3 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will form in a light northerly breeze.
