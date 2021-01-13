Aldi create 60 new jobs in Louth

Aldi Ireland has announced that it is seeking to recruit 60 new employees for its stores in Louth.

Opportunities available include 32 permanent positions. Aldi is recruiting more than 1,050 new store employees across the country throughout 2021, which include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support busy key trading periods.

Aldi has witnessed a surge in sales and customer footfall in the last 12 months, with sales growing by 15.2% and with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores. It recently extended the opening hours of its 145 Irish stores in the run-up to Christmas, opening its stores between 8am-11pm for the very first time. Additional staff are required to help meet ongoing customer demand across its store network.

The news of 60 new jobs in Louth has been welcomed locally with Fergus O'Dowd TD saying: "This is very welcome news at a very difficult time for the economy. Aldi have four stores in Louth and a new store in East Meath. T

"They were the first supermarket to introduce the living wage and currently store assistants can earn up to €14.10 per hour. They recruited over 500 additional staff in 2020 many of whom were employed locally.

“This is also a boost for the wider supply sector as Aldi works with over 250 Irish companies from across the country so any expansion plans will bring with it increased demand for local products.”

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland said: “Our stores have seen a major increase in customer footfall since the Covid-19 pandemic began and our staff have played a central role in ensuring people have had access to essential best value groceries in a safe environment.”

“We take pride in being one of the best employers in the country, employing over 4,500 colleagues and paying industry-leading wages.”

“With ambitious plans to open more stores across the country, we require 1,050 new staff to join the Aldi team this year, so we can continue providing the best shopping experience in Ireland. This includes recruiting 60 new employees for our stores in County Louth. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.”