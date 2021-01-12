Big security alert after suspicious device found in Dundalk

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in Oakland Park, Dundalk yesterday evening, Monday, January 11 at approximately 4p.m.

A suspect device was sighted in the area and Gardaí were alerted to the incident.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and made safe the device.

It was removed by the Army and taken to Curragh Camp in Kildare for further examination.

The elements of the device will be returned to An Garda Síochána.

It is believed at this time, the device was not viable and investigations are ongoing, gardai have said.