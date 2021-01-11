Christmas mail and parcel backlog 'will be delivered throughout January', says An Post

An Post has issued an update on the Christmas backlog of international mail and parcels as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact deliveries across the globe.

The postal service has said that “widespread Covid-related restrictions and local lockdowns” and "limited space" for letters and parcels on international flights as factors for the current backlog.

An Post stated that many items posted in December remain in international transit, while it expects to continue to receive incoming Christmas mail throughout January.

"Widespread COVID-related restrictions and local lockdowns across the world continue to impact the distribution and delivery of international parcels and letters,” An Post said in a statement.

"The number of international flights continues to be severely impacted by the COVID crisis, with only limited space available for international letters and parcels.

"As a result, many items posted in Ireland during December for delivery across the world are still in transit through airports and sea ports.

"Also, local delivery depots across the globe have been impacted by COVID, while some areas are also dealing with severe winter weather conditions."

An Post expects to be receiving incoming international Christmas parcels and letters for delivery in Ireland throughout January and has assured customers that they will continue to deliver all international letters and parcels 'as soon as they are received into Ireland'.