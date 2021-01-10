Big jump in Covid-19 cases across Louth today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 263 new Covid-19 cases in Louth alone.

6,888 new cases have been confirmed nationally.

There hae been 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 confirmed this evening.

There has now been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, January 9, the HPSC has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 147,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,252 are men / 3,595 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

