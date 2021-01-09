Another big rise in Louth Covid-19 cases today

Another 247 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Louth today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19 across the country.

There has been a total of 2,336 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, January 8, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 140,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 2,304 are men / 2,528 are women; 61% are under 45 years of age; The median age is 38 years old.

1,049 of today's cases are in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.