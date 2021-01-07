'Urgent' vaccination rollout needed in Louth as Covid surges - Nash

Louth & East Meath Labour TD Ged Nash has said the Covid-19 vaccination plan should be flexible enough to fast track the inoculation of vulnerable citizens in counties with very high rates of infection when the need arises and on an urgent basis.

He said; “It is really encouraging to see the vaccination programme in Louth & Meath nursing homes has started. The rates of infection in Louth are exceptionally high and I am making the case that vulnerable citizens in institutional settings, nursing home residents and healthcare and social care staff in the area among others should be considered for urgent fast track vaccination sooner than the plan envisages.

“Education staff too need to be moved further up the agenda if the government truly believes that schools should be back in operation in the coming weeks. The Labour Party believes that poorly thought-through decision on schools should be reversed.”

Deputy Nash added; “As it stands, it appears to me that the national vaccination plan is set in stone. Naturally, it involves vaccinating very vulnerable citizens first, followed by inoculation based on age group.

“I fully understand why this is the case and it is clear and transparent. However, I am of the firm view that the system needs to be flexible and agile enough to be able to frontload vaccinations in areas like Louth where the infection rates are worryingly high.

“In the meantime, it is extremely urgent that the people of Louth do the right thing by themselves and our families and stay at home; limit our contacts and follow all of the expert public health advice to the letter.”