Lorry driver arrested in Louth after being found to be 10 times over drink driving limit
A lorry driver was arrested for drink driving this week in Louth after being found to be several times over the legal limit.
Drogheda Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at Bothar Brugha, Co. Louth when the truck was stopped.
The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver was found to be 10 times over the legal limit for a specified driver when he was stopped by gardaí.
The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
Drogheda Roads Policing were conducting a checkpoint at Bothar Brugha, Co. Louth when this truck was stopped. The driver tested and was found to be 10 times over the legal alcohol limit. They were arrested. Proceedings to follow. #ArriveAlive #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/HAtxko4kv2— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 4, 2021
