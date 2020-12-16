'Shocking' - Two more gardaí assaulted while on duty in Dundalk

Two gardaí were assaulted during separate incidents in Dundalk on Tuesday, December 15.

Gardaí were on patrol in The Ramparts, Dundalk when they seized a vehicle under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 30s became abusive and assaulted a female garda member at the scene, gardaí have confirmed.

The man was arrested and he has since been charged, due to appear before Dundalk District Court on January 6, 2021.

The Garda member was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second garda was assaulted after responding to the scene of a public order incident at approximately 9.20am on Coes Rd, Dundalk.

During the course of that incident, a man aged in his 30s became abusive and assaulted a Garda member.

The man was arrested and he has since been charged, due to appear before Dundalk District Court on January 6, 2021.

The Garda member in this instance received minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

These assaults come just over a week since two gardaí were attacked, including one in a hit and run on the M1 and another during a drugs raid in the town.

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has condemned these latest incidents. He said: "These assaults happened during routine Garda work and they are shocking. I want to wish both Gardaí a speedy recovery.

"Gardaí are entitled to the public’s respect and to go about their business of upholding the law without being assaulted. The fact that these attacks happened a very short time after two other Gardaí were injured during their work in Dundalk makes it all the more appalling.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about these incidents to contact Gardaí straight away," he concluded.