Big Covid-19 outbreak forces closure of Louth bakery

McCloskeys Bakery in Louth has closed its production facility and six retail outlets following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The outbreak hit the bakery's production site at Ballymakenny in Drogheda where as many as 17 employees have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on Saturday, McCloskeys said: "As a result of incidents of Covid-19 at our bakery site at Ballymakenny, Drogheda, it has been decided to temporarily close the site.

"In a situation like this our first responsibilty is the wellbeing of our workforce.

"It is also important for us to take the strongest possible public health measures.

"Due to the disruption to our bakery production our six retail outlets [including Dundalk] will also be temporarily closed.

"It is our intention to reopen our bakery site and our shops at the earliest opportunity.

"Over our 80 year history as a family business Christmas has always been a very important time of year for McCloskeys. This year we would ask our customers and friends to bear with us as, like many others, we manage our way through this challenging period."