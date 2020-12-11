Louth schoolchildren fundraise to help save Dublin Zoo

Pupils at Réalt na Mara national school raised €800 for Dublin Zoo and have adopted a range of animals from elephants to snow leopards.

The students at Réalt na Mara decided to raise money to help save Dublin Zoo after hearing they were struggling due to Covid-19 restrictions as they rely on ticket sales for almost 90 per cent of their funding to cover animal care.

Teacher Ms Larkin said: “I first heard about it reported on the RTE news that the future of Dublin Zoo was uncertain.

“I have very fond memories of visiting Dublin Zoo as a child with my family and therefore when I heard about the Animal Adoption Programme, I was eager to get us involved.”

The Student Council led by Mrs Holland have been busy the past two weeks doing fantastic work raising awareness in the school. The pupils at Réalt na Mara have been very engaged in learning all about the animals at the Zoo online.

They have been sharing information with the pupils about the animal adoption programme and collecting donations. And the students very successfully raised €800 for the adopt an animal at Dublin Zoo fundraiser.

The children will be adopting a range of animals from the Zoo including elephants and sea lions.

The programme has created a lot of excitement among the pupils as the classes now eagerly await their adoption packs and certificates.

The school principal Mr Phil Mc Caul said he was happy to see the school support this good cause.

“It is such an Irish trait to jump in to help where help is needed”, he said.

“In this case, it was the animals in Dublin Zoo who were in need.

“By helping them, we feel a new deeper sense of involvement with the zoo and its glorious animals.

“I would like to thank Ms.Larkin who spearheaded this initiative.

“There is a great sense of well-being in the school as a result of our collective efforts.

“I have a feeling that this will be the gift that keeps on giving and I am very proud of our whole school community.

“We look forward to seeing our range of adopted animals when we visit our zoo in the near future.”