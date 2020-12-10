Two more arrested in Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation

Gardaí investigating the murder of Keane Mulready Woods in January 2020 made two further arrests on Thursday morning.

A man in his early 20s was arrested shortly after 7am this morning and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Another man also in his early 20s was arrested shortly after 10am this morning and is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda station under the provisions of Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act 1999.

The man arrested on Tuesday, December 8 in connection with this matter continues to be detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

Mr Mulready-Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.