Year in Review: The moments that got Ireland talking on Facebook in 2020
Facebook Ireland has shared its annual Year in Review which reflects on the big moments that connected us, even when we were apart this year.
Covid-19 moments generated some of the highest levels of interaction on Facebook.
- First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
- Hozier’s performance of Parting Glass remembering Covid-19 victims
- Leo Varadkar addressing the nation about the first lockdown measures
- Launch of the HSE contact tracing app
- Suspension of GAA games
- Staycations as travel was restricted during the summer months.
People in Ireland joined online communities, under extraordinary circumstances, and found ways to connect, learn and grow.
- 250,000+ people joined hobby groups on Facebook after March 12
- 120,000+ people joined fitness and wellbeing groups on Facebook since the lockdown started
- 60,000+ parents flocked to Facebook during the lockdown for tips about online art classes for kids, advice on parenting allowances and more
- As parents became full-time educators, members of home schooling groups on Facebook doubled to 10,000 during lockdown.
In the last three months, people rallied behind small Irish businesses more than ever as many businesses couldn’t operate as normal.
- 250,000+ people joined groups on Facebook backing small Irish businesses this Christmas
- 325,000+ posts and comments supporting small Irish businesses
- #MadeLocal, #BuyIrish and #ShopLocal are among the biggest growing hashtags on Instagram
- 30,000+ Instagram Stories in Ireland had the Support Small Business sticker.
People came to Facebook to raise vital funds for Irish charities. Some of the top fundraisers in Ireland were on behalf of the following:
- The Mater Foundation
- Pieta House
- Duathlon for Dan (Do it for Dan)
- Irish Cancer Society
- Dogs Trust Ireland.
People came to Facebook to commemorate those who left a lasting legacy in Ireland and abroad such as:
- John Hume
- Jack Charlton
- Marian Finucane
- George Floyd
- Kobe Bryant
- Caroline Flack.
The top growing Instagram accounts included:
- Paul Mescal
- Dermot Kennedy
- Leo Varadkar
- Rozanna Purcell
- Simon Harris.
The top Facebook groups created in 2020 included:
- Shop in Ireland
- St Patrick's Day Sing song
- Free Fun Home activities for children
- Shop Wexford 2020
- Ireland Updates & Banter.
