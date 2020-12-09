Court hears Louth man threatened to kill another man in front of his family

A 46-year-old man who threatened to kill a man in front of his family – including an 11-year-old child, has had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court for an updated probation report to be prepared.

The court heard David O’Connor with an address at Dromiskin was captured on CCTV making the threat at 8.45am on May 15 last at the victim’s rented home in the Dromiskin area.

He kicked the front door – damaging it. The family’s ordeal lasted approximately 15 minutes and the court heard they were in fear that he would harm them.

In addition to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, the defendant was also charged with trespass with intent to commit assault and criminal damage.

The defence solicitor said there was a previous case in October where his client had been placed on a bond, and he added Mr. O’Connor is now “in a much better place”.

He said the first case had been finalised before the new prosecution was brought but stressed that it was in the Probation report “that this was coming”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to February third for an updated probation report and the preparation of a Victim Impact Report.