'Out in the cold' - Dundalk pubs blast government mistrust as doors remain closed

LOCAL publicans are angry that they are the only business not being trusted by the Government to reopen in Level 3 restrictions.

The owners of two popular family-run pubs in town, McCourts Bar and O’Carroll’s Bar, have told how they have been left frustrated that they are being forced to keep their doors closed during their busiest time of the year over Christmas while gastro pubs and restaurants up the road from them are open.

Michael McCourt, the owner of McCourt’s pub on Francis Street that has been owned by his family for three generations, said that they have all the necessary safety measures in place to ensure a safe environment for their customers, just like gastro pubs.

“There is plenty of anger at not being trusted to adhere to safety measures and do what other businesses are doing”, Michael said.

“Anyone in the pub game knows how to work within restrictions, laws and regulations but they are not trusting us to do it.

“Look at the smoking ban, many thought it would never work, but publicans ensured the law was adhered to in their premises and their customers took personal responsibility and together we made it happen.

“The pub sector has proved that we can operate adhering to regulation and yet we are the only ones that are being punished and not being trusted by the Government.

“We have only been open for two weeks since the pandemic began and I put a lot of work into my pub to ensure we had all the necessary PPE, social distancing measures, contact tracing and sanitisers.

“I didn’t even have time to refill my sanitiser stations before I was shut again after just two weeks and now we are being forced to stay closed at our busiest time of year.

“It is very unfair – the whole of society is being allowed to get back to some sort of normal except for pubs.”

Michael said that when they were allowed open in September there was the belief that the Government would not distinguish between pubs that didn’t serve food and pubs that did.

“I honestly believed that we were united in this together and would have to adhere to the same restrictions”, he said.

“Then two weeks later we were out in the cold again and now we are the only business still shut.”

Michael said that his pub, like many in the town, is an important place for people to socialise who may be lonely, especially over Christmas.

“We would have a regular, older clientele who come into us for a couple of drinks and to socialise.

“Christmas can be a very lonely time for people that live on their own and now they can’t even pop into the pub for a few drinks and to have a chat with people.”

He continued that he believes people will have house parties, especially during the festive season, that can’t be regulated while pubs that would provide a safe environment for people to meet over Christmas are forced to stay shut.

Michael said he nearly had a stroke when he heard on the news that there was talk that pubs that didn’t serve food could be closed until the Covid-19 vaccine had been rolled out completely, which could be October.

“There is no way the Government can keep the supports in place for pubs for that length of time.

“We own our pub but if we can’t run it as a pub then it is nothing but bricks and mortar.”

Cormac O'Carroll, the owner of O’Carroll’s Bar in Seatown, also known as Tatas, said it is tough to see people in restaurants and gastro pubs while his bar is being forced to stay shut.

“It is very difficult to see people sitting in restaurants and pubs that serve food drinking and enjoying themselves in the run up to Christmas, while my pub, and other pubs are being forced to remain shut.

“I spent money and time putting in Perspex panels to ensure the utmost of social distancing and I can’t even open my door.

“It is our busiest time of year and we are being denied making a few bob to tide us over.

“We were led to believe that there would be no distinction between pubs, gastro pubs and restaurants.

“I don’t have rent to pay on my pub and I feel really sorry for those that do and have been shut for most of the year now.”

Cormac said that he would be able to do takeaway drinks under the new restrictions but is concerned he couldn’t ensure social distancing if he did.

“If I did takeaway pints people could take them over the park across the road”, he said.

“It would be a much safer environment if we were allowed open and ensure safety measures are followed, or even allowed to open our beer garden where we could take responsibility to ensure people obeyed the rules.

“For the two weeks we were allowed to serve 15 people outside we opened our beer garden, with access from a side gate.

“It worked really well and everyone did what they were meant to do, and now we are not even being trusted to do that.”