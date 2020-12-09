Common chargers for mobile phones 'on the radar of European Parliament for some time now'

The EU is making plans for a proposal for legislation on common chargers for mobile phones and other devices.

This would make life easier for consumers and help to reduce electronic waste, according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

There is no legislation currently to encourage manufacturers to provide a common charger for all devices sold. However, in 2009 at the request of the Commission, major producers signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding which was aimed at guaranteeing commonality between chargers and mobile phones on the EU market. This did result in some unity on the matter, however, this memorandum of understanding expired in 2014 and a new one has not been signed since.

“This is an issue when it comes to waste, but also convenience for consumers," MEP Clune said.

"This matter has been on the radar at the European Parliament for some time now and they have strongly supported the harmonisation of mobile phone and device chargers. I believe it is certainly an area where improvements can be made, which would make life easier for consumers but also help the environment.”

On January 30 last, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the Commission to adopt a standard for a common charger ‘as a matter of urgency in order to avoid further internal market fragmentation’. It called for either a delegated act or a legislative measure to be adopted at the latest by July 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 crisis the common chargers proposal has been postponed until the first quarter of 2021.

“I hope to see this matter raised again next year and will be encouraging action on this issue,” MEP Clune added.