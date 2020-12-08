Louth garda attacks labelled a 'disgusting' insult to us all

The attacks on two local gardai in separate incidents at the weekend which left both hospitalised has been condemned as “disgusting, disheartening and an insult to us all”.

A garda suffered a broken collar bone when he was dragged by a car in a terrifying hit and run incident in Dundalk on Saturday afternoon and just hours later a second officer suffered a concussion after being assaulted in the town.

A young garda, in his 20s, was struck by a car on the northbound carriageway of the N1/M1 at around 1.45pm on Saturday and dragged by the vehicle as it fled the scene as the officer was beside it.

The injured garda, who is a member of the Dundalk Garda Roads Policing unit, stopped the car on the motorway near Junction 20 for Jonesborough while conducting routine mobile speed checks along the route.

The car initially stopped and the garda got out of his patrol vehicle to speak to the driver, but he suddenly accelerated and hit the garda, dragging him with the car as he fled.

The Garda, who is based in the Dundalk District, was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after sustaining a broken collar bone.

He was treated and allowed home later that night.

The car involved was recovered near Dundalk a few hours later burnt out.

The driver and car have not yet been located and enquiries are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.

Later on Saturday two gardai were on patrol in Glenwood in town when they arrested a man in relation to a small drug seizure at a house at around 9pm.

The officers went to speak to a second man in relation to the seizure and arrest and he became threatening and abusive towards the two gardai and allegedly assaulted both officers.

One of the gardai, a plain clothes officer in his 20s, is believed to have been headbutted by the attacker during the alleged assault.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was treated for concussion and cuts to his hands and was later discharged.

The second Garda did not require medical attention.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was charged.

He was due to appear before the District Court on Monday.

Chair of Dundalk Joint Policing Committee Cllr Seán Kelly described the weekend's two separate attacks on members of the Garda force while on duty in North Louth as “disgusting, disheartening and an insult to us all”.

“Given what has happened in the last number of years within this Garda district and the huge sacrifices made by members of the force it is disgusting, disheartening and an insult to us all that a small minority of people still have no little respect for members of the Gardai”, Cllr Kelly said.

“It is one of the few jobs where a person leaves home each day not knowing what they are going to face, they are placing their lives on the line to protect us and our community.

“Yet some people believe it's acceptable to attack them like the two incidents that happened on Saturday.

“Let's hope both Gardai get well soon and return to front line service and those responsible are caught and brought to justice.”

Louth TD Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú said: “These two Gardaí were injured and required hospital treatment following two serious, unrelated incidents.

“I would ask anyone with information to come forward to Gardaí as soon as possible.

“I have spoken to Gardaí in Dundalk about both incidents, which took place during routine Garda work, and I hope that both of those who were hurt will make a full recovery.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the hit and run to come forward.

People can call Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.