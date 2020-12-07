Almost €1m injected into Louth schools for summer works

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Education Norma Foley of over €900,000 as part of the Summer Works scheme for schools across Louth.

A total of €31m for 275 school projects to be delivered until the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

Senator McGreehan commented: “I am delighted to see the Summer works scheme funding announced this early. It gives schools a good lead in period to plan and deliver on the projects for summer 2021.



“One post-primary, Our Ladies College and four primary schools in Louth will benefit from funding of €935,760. This will allow for upgrades to school roofs and toilet facilities. This is extremely welcome news as upgrades to these school buildings are vital and overdue.



“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context," Senator McGreehan said.



“Projects approved under the Summer Works Scheme are in addition to the €160m minor works funding provided by Fianna Fáil in the Department of Education already. This shows the commitment of my Party to delivering real and meaningful improvements across the education and schooling system.

“I would like to thank the school communities across Louth. I am very aware they have become the new frontline workers since September and are playing a critical part in living with Covid and the strategy to get Ireland back on track,” concluded Senator McGreehan.