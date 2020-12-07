Woodies worker from Louth picks up national store award

It was a case of rolling out a virtual red carpet this year as Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden celebrated the efforts of their dedicated colleagues through an online ‘Woscars’ awards ceremony.

Introduced in 2018, the Woscars - Woodie’s Oscars - honour the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of Woodie’s 35 stores and support office every year as part of their Great Place to Work initiative.

A rigorous nominations process takes place to reach the final shortlist in each category and it is considered a true achievement when your name is pulled from the golden envelope at the annual Oscars-style ceremony. Almost 400 attendees traditionally descend on Croke Park in all their finery for a black-tie gala event, where 25 coveted awards are ready to be collected - 10 Headline Woscars and 15 Standard Woscars.

That wasn’t to be this year, so the Woodie’s Leadership Team decided to host an online event to announce the deserving winners to the wider Woodie’s community on WorkVivo. The Leadership Team even donned their dinner jackets and gowns and set up a Woscars stage in the Woodie’s support office for the virtual ceremony!

It was Team Leader of the Drogheda Store Kristoff Curry who was crowned Team Leader of the Year. Kristoff has progressed from store colleague to Team Leader and most recently has moved to support the Woodie's online business fulfilment in Drogheda. Considered to be helpful and down-to-earth by everybody who works with him, Kristoff was a truly deserving winner of Team Leader of the Year for 2020.

Manager of the Drogheda Store Garrett Halpin said: “Kristoff went above and beyond during lockdown, he was reliable, adaptable, hard-working and nothing was too much trouble, at the drop of the hat he would do a different role in any store you asked him. Moving up to the new Drogheda E-store hub, he has helped set up a new online hub with his excellent organisational and interpersonal skills to build up a smooth-running operation with an engaged team. Kristoff consistently displays all the attributes we want in a high performing Team Leader, he shows off all the brand values over and over. I have no doubt Kristoff will continue to excel over the coming year and into the future.”

CEO of Woodie’s Declan Ronayne said: “It has been a unique year for our business. This year more than any other year we needed to recognise our colleagues’ exceptional contributions and ability to adapt in what has been a very tough year for everyone due to the challenge of the pandemic. Every single colleague in Woodie’s has pulled together as a team to ensure we have been able to continue to deliver an unbeatable service to our customers. It was important that we still celebrated our achievements this year in some way and I am delighted that we pulled off our annual Woscars event with a little help from technology. Well done to all our Woscar-winners and thank you for your outstanding efforts this year. I’d also like to thank our suppliers who help make these awards happen. Here’s to 2021!”