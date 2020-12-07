Call for tree safety audit after Dundalk incidents

Safety audit of large trees needed after two incidents on Castletown Road last Friday - Kelly



Cllr Seán Kelly has written to the Director of Operations of Louth County Council, Catherine Duff, asking that she conduct a safety audit of all trees in the area following two incidents on Friday evening where trees fell on the Castletown Road.

The incidents caused huge traffic delays and damage to property and passing vehicles.

Cllr Kelly is asking Louth County Council to conduct a safety audit on other trees in the area to ascertain what condition they are in to prevent further danger being posed to both people and property during the coming winter months.

The below list of trees are not necessarily on private property but on communal ground and could pose a safety threat if they were to fall, according to Cllr Kelly.

1. Trees along Dublin/Belfast railway line at OHanlon Park/Fr Murray Park

2. Trees on the high green area between Castle Park/Castle Heights

3. Trees in public park at Aishling Park Demense which are in close proximity to houses.

4. Some large trees on the internal road network within the Ard Easmuinn estate.

5. Trees on the Superquinn site which face onto Oliver Plunkett Park/The Laurels.