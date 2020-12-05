Garda dragged and injured by runaway driver in Louth

A garda has sustained a number of injuries after being dragged by a car on the M1.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for information following the hit and run traffic incident on the M1 in Co Louth on Saturday, December 5.

At approximately 1:45pm, a Dundalk Garda Roads Policing unit stopped a car on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near Junction 20 (Jonesborough) while conducting routine mobile speed checks along the route.

The car initially stopped for Gardaí but proceeded to flee the scene, dragging and injuring a Garda who had left his patrol car to speak with the driver.

The Garda, who is based in the Dundalk District, was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries although serious are not thought to be life threatening.

The motorway was closed to traffic for a short time but has since reopened to traffic.

The driver and car have not yet been located and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the M1 route at the time of the incident to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.