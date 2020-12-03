Gardai on surveillance make big drugs bust in Louth

Gardaí in Drogheda have seized €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one man, as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs between North Dublin and Drogheda.

The operation took place on Wednesday, December 2.

At approximately 4pm on Wednesday, while conducting a surveillance operation, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit stopped a car on Marsh Road, Drogheda.

During a search of the vehicle and its occupant, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized in the boot of the car.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was since charged in relation to this matter and appeared before Dundalk District Court on Thursday, December 3.